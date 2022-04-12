Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Reaches $469.23 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.24 or 0.00095404 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $469.23 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00366337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00084882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,488 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

