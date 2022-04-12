HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 530 by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 530 ($6.91) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.95) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.16) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.22).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 520.60 ($6.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,009,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,121,500. The firm has a market cap of £105.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 469.57. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($368,092.16).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

