Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00020316 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $272,339.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.28 or 0.07557556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,047.36 or 0.99911606 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,330,863 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

