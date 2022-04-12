I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $493,582.65 and approximately $63.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00257352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020939 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.51 or 0.00653846 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,513,803 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

