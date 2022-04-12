IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.14

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.14 and traded as low as C$12.77. IBI Group shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 24,456 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBG. TD Securities upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

