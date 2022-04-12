ICE ROCK MINING 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,932.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $38,246.29 and approximately $56,932.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

