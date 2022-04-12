ICHI Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.78 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 86.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $47.15 million and $29.78 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $10.20 or 0.00025410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.87 or 0.07556476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.08 or 0.99947288 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,621,225 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.