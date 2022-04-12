Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.33

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 233886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $845.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

