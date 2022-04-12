iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.81. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.03.
About iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.