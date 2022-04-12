ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 14,300.0% in March

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 14,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,555. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR (Get Rating)

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.