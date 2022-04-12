IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 556.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of IMAX worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $982.89 million, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

