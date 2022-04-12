Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $480.35

Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 480.35 ($6.26) and traded as low as GBX 468 ($6.10). Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.12), with a volume of 4,642 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

