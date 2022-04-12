Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and traded as high as $46.45. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 4,290 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

