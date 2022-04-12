Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.17 ($46.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

