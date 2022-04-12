Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMCI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Infinite Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

