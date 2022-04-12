Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25.
About Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
