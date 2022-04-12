ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.41) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.65) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.67 ($14.86).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.