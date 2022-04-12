ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.30 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.30 ($16.63) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($14.86).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

