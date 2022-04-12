InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, an increase of 579,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,973,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 16,021,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390,523. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

