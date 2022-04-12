Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Innovative Designs (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.