Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Holdings Trimmed by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for 5.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 4.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 7,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

