Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October makes up 5.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 8.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

BOCT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 4,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

