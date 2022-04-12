Insider Buying: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Insider Purchases 7,246 Shares of Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Margaret Payn purchased 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,014.18 ($7,837.09).

Shares of AATG stock remained flat at $GBX 77 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.60.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

