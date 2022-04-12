Insider Buying: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Insider Purchases 7,246 Shares of Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Margaret Payn purchased 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,014.18 ($7,837.09).
Shares of AATG stock remained flat at $GBX 77 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.60.
About Albion Technology & General VCT (Get Rating)
