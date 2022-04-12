Insider Buying: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCCC traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 226,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

