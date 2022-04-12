Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Purchases 98 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($31.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,361.80 ($3,077.66).

Shares of LON:GRG traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,370 ($30.88). 117,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,704. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($44.87). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,504.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,833.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.52) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

