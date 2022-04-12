Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($195.41).
Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($194.81).
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($198.78).
Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 325.40 ($4.24). The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.80. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
