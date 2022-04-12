Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($195.41).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($194.81).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($198.78).

Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 325.40 ($4.24). The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.80. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.37) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 418 ($5.45).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.