Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 72,409 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE AIR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.66.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.