Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 72,409 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $12,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

