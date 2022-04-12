Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkermes alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 1,227,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.