Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 2,639 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04.

GOOG traded down $28.44 on Tuesday, hitting $2,567.49. 1,148,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,691. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,712.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,799.51.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,309.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.