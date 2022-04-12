Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 2,939 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.