Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COUR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,422. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.36.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $7,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

