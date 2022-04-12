Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells 3,174 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $92,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at $576,076.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, William Severance sold 1,826 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,954.00.

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $58,318.20.

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52.

Datto stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

