Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Major Shareholder Sells 544,249 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IonQ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,119. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,109,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

