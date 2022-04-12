Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IronNet stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About IronNet (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
