Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,007. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

