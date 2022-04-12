Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 13,896,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,421,170. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

