Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 1,184 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.