Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells 112,800 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,217. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.