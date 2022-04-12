Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.20. 209,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,523. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $98,589,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,850,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

