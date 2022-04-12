Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $328,171.23 and $900.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.87 or 0.07556476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.08 or 0.99947288 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,430,165 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

