Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.76

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$171.76 and traded as high as C$186.60. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$184.10, with a volume of 380,847 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$183.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$171.76. The company has a market cap of C$32.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.3999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

