Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,576 shares of company stock worth $42,941,699. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

