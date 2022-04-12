Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 11,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,256. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $93,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

