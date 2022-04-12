Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ICE opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.
