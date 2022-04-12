Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.