International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

