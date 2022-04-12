International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

