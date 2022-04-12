Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.72 and last traded at $108.72. Approximately 1,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 827,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

