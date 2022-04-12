Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter.

PLW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,169. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

