Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

