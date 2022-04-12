Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,018.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
