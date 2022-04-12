Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,018.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.